(Bloomberg) -- President Donald Trump and his campaign were accused in a lawsuit of trying to disenfranchise Black voters in Detroit by pressuring local officials to refuse to certify Joe Biden as the election winner in Wayne County.

The complaint late Friday comes as two Michigan lawmakers who met with Trump amid the president’s effort to overturn the state’s decisive vote for Biden said they haven’t yet seen any reason to alter the result. The lawmakers’ meeting with Trump came after a bipartisan backlash against the president and his lawyers, who have discussed trying to persuade legislatures to appoint electors who would vote for Trump even though Biden won.

“Repeating false claims of voter fraud, which have been thoroughly debunked, defendants are pressuring state and local officials in Michigan not to count votes from Wayne County, Michigan (where Detroit is the county seat), and thereby disenfranchise hundreds of thousands of voters,” according to the complaint filed in Washington federal court by the Michigan Welfare Rights Organization. “Defendants’ tactics repeat the worst abuses in our nation’s history, as Black Americans were denied a voice in American democracy for most of the first two centuries of the Republic.”

