(Bloomberg) -- President Donald Trump publicly acknowledged the death toll of the U.S. coronavirus outbreak on Thursday, issuing a tweet remarking on the “grim milestone” after 100,000 Americans were lost to the disease.

Trump drew criticism over the weekend after he spent hours at his Northern Virginia golf course on both Saturday and Sunday as the number of deaths climbed toward six figures. He said little about the outbreak while issuing a barrage of tweets attacking his political opponents and promulgating conspiracy theories.

The president’s re-election opponent, former Vice President Joe Biden, has criticized Trump for his reticence to show empathy or console the nation in times of crisis. Biden tweeted a video on Wednesday acknowledging the toll of the outbreak.

