(Bloomberg) -- More than half of Americans say former President Donald Trump tried to stay in office though illegal means, a CBS News/YouGov poll shows.

In the survey released Sunday, 51% of those polled said they believe Trump tried to stay in office by illegal means, while 29% viewed his efforts as legal. The remaining 20% said they think Trump didn’t intend to remain in office after the 2020 election.

The poll represents an early read on how potential voters are absorbing the the latest criminal charges against Trump, and highlights stark partisan differences in the US. Trump was indicted Aug. 1 on charges of defrauding the US, obstructing official proceedings and attempting to deny voters the right to vote and have their votes counted. He pleaded not guilty.

Some 82% of Democrats polled said the indictments and investigations against the former president are “defending democracy,” while 86% of Republicans deem them an effort to stop Trump’s 2024 campaign.

Just about one-third of Republicans polled said US President Joe Biden was the legitimate winner of the 2020 election, while 97% of Democrats and 63% of Independents say he won. The poll of 2,145 US residents conducted between Aug. 2-4 had a margin of error of plus or minus 2.9 points.

