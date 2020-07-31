(Bloomberg) -- A Facebook ad from President Donald Trump’s campaign targets a different set of states. A new poll indicates Virginia might be Democratic nominee Joe Biden country. And a co-founder of the Federalist Society called Trump’s election-delay tweet grounds for impeachment.

There are 95 days until the election.

Other Developments:

Trump Facebook Ad Targets Different States (7:50 a.m.)

The Trump campaign is reaching out to voters in Ohio, Georgia and Texas, three states that haven’t been considered battlegrounds in this election.

As part of a highly targeted, low-dollar ad campaign on Facebook, Trump is asking voters in five states and several major cities to respond to an online “Official Democrat Corruption Accountability Survey” in an ad featuring a close-up of Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

But only Arizona and Florida are part of the six battleground states that have received the most attention so far.

In the Real Clear Politics averages of state polls, Biden is narrowly ahead of Trump in Ohio, and Trump is narrowly ahead in Georgia, while the two are essentially tied in Texas.

As in 2016, the Trump campaign is using micro-targeting on Facebook to raise money, amplify their message and motivate supporters, and online “polls” long have been used to harvest emails and phone numbers for follow-up messaging.

Virginia May No Longer Be a Swing State (6:35 a.m.)

Virginia spent 40 years as a reliably red state, then 12 years as a swing state. But the latest polling puts it in Biden’s column.

In a July Commonwealth Poll released Thursday, 50% of likely voters said they support Biden, while 39% said they back Trump.

That 11-point margin is roughly double the 5.3-point margin by which Hillary Clinton won the state in 2016, when she picked popular Virginia governor-turned senator Tim Kaine as her running mate.

The survey of 725 likely voters in Virginia was conducted July 11-19. It had a margin of error of plus-or-minus 6.4 points.

Federalist Society Co-Founder Blasts Trump’s ‘Fascistic’ Tweet

Federalist Society co-founder Steven Calabresi voted for Trump, argued that special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation into Russian interference was unconstitutional and opposed impeachment.

But he said Trump’s tweet Thursday about delaying the election was “fascistic” and grounds for the president’s removal from office.

“Until recently, I had taken as political hyperbole the Democrats’ assertion that President Trump is a fascist,” he wrote in a New York Times op-ed posted Thursday afternoon. “But this latest tweet is fascistic and is itself grounds for the president’s immediate impeachment again by the House of Representatives and his removal from office by the Senate.”

A law professor at Northwestern University, Calabresi has conservative credentials. He founded one of the original chapters of the Federalist Society in college, clerked for the late Supreme Court Justice Antonin Scalia and served under Presidents Ronald Reagan and George H.W. Bush.

The Federalist Society has a prominent role in conservative politics. Trump and other Republican presidents have relied on the group to recommend nominees for the Supreme Court and other judiciary posts.

Coming Up:

Trump will head to Florida on Friday for a roundtable on coronavirus and storm preparedness as well as a fundraising dinner.

Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren will host a virtual fundraiser for Biden on Friday afternoon.

