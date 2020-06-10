(Bloomberg) -- An attack ad from President Donald Trump’s re-election campaign suggests Joe Biden was siding with the most radical protesters last week, including footage of him kneeling in church.

“Antifa destroys our communities. Rioting. Looting. Yet Joe Biden kneels down,” the narrator says, as footage of Biden kneeling at the Bethel AME Church in Wilmington, Delaware, is superimposed over images of violent protests.

While posting the ad on Twitter, Trump campaign manager Brad Parscale said that Biden is “KNEELING to leftists causing chaos in the streets” while Trump “stands for law & order, protecting minority businesses, and STANDING for our flag.”

Trump has long opposed kneeling as a protest against the National Anthem, calling an NFL player who took a knee a “son of a b----” during a 2017 rally.

On Monday, White House spokeswoman Kayleigh McEnany said the president is “very much against kneeling in general.”

COMING UP:

President Donald Trump says he will resume his signature rallies next week. Joe Biden is holding a roundtable with community leaders in Philadelphia on Thursday. The Democratic National Convention is scheduled for the week beginning Aug. 17 in Milwaukee, while the Republicans are slated to meet a week later, beginning on Aug. 24, at a to-be-determined location.

