(Bloomberg) -- The Trump administration has agreed to a court order that would formally block it from asking about citizenship on the 2020 Census, U.S. lawyers told a judge.

New York and immigrant advocacy groups successfully sued to block the question, including a win in the Supreme Court in June, prompting President Donald Trump to claim he was still considering ways to place a citizenship query on the once-a-decade survey. He surrendered that fight on July 11.

In a letter to U.S. District Judge Jesse Furman, government lawyers said on Tuesday that they don’t oppose an order barring the U.S. from asking about citizenship on the 2020 survey. Census data is used to set political representation and direct the flow of billions of dollars in federal funds.

The case is State of New York v. Department of Commerce, 18-cv-02921, U.S. District Court, Southern District of New York (Manhattan).

