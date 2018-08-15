(Bloomberg) -- The Trump administration said a push by Democratic states and gun-control groups to ban 3-D guns is misguided because the production of “undetectable weapons” is already illegal under U.S. law.

The federal government on Wednesday filed its opposition to a request by 19 states and the District of Columbia for a court order extending a temporary halt on the online distribution of blueprints for plastic guns that can be made with a computer printer.

