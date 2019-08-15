(Bloomberg) -- A federal appeals court rejected the Trump administration’s effort to rewrite a 1997 agreement regarding the treatment of children in immigration detention.

The U.S. Court of Appeals in San Francisco on Thursday dismissed the government’s challenge to a trial judge’s ruling two years ago upholding the so-called Flores agreement.

