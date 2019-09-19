(Bloomberg) -- The EPA and Transportation Department will revoke California’s authority to regulate automobile greenhouse gas emissions, the agency’s leaders announced Thursday morning.

Under the plan, which President Donald Trump signaled in a tweet Wednesday, the Environmental Protection Agency will revoke the so-called waiver underpinning California’s vehicle greenhouse gas standards, separately from the Trump administration’s broader rule to ease federal vehicle-efficiency standards that’s still being finalized.

EPA Administrator Andrew Wheeler and Transportation Secretary were to speak about the plan at a press conference in Washington. Trump administration officials say the effort will help everyday Americans afford new vehicles by dialing back environmental mandates that drive up vehicle prices.

“California must continue to enforce its programs to address smog and other forms of traditional air pollution caused by motor vehicles,” the agencies said in a joint release. “The state must redouble its efforts to address the worst air quality in the United States and finally achieve compliance with EPA’s National Ambient Air Quality Standards.”

California officials have argued that its tailpipe emission standards are critical to helpingclean up smog and satisfy national standards for ozone and air quality.

