(Bloomberg) -- The Trump administration “must stop” violating a court order directing the Commerce Department to complete the 2020 census rather than halt the once-a-decade population count early, a federal judge said.

U.S. District Judge Lucy Koh in San Jose, California, said the government’s continued effort to wrap up the census on Oct. 5 rather than on Oct. 31 -- the date she previously ordered -- violated an injunction she issued in a case brought by civil rights groups seeking an accurate count.

“Defendants’ dissemination of erroneous information; lurching from one hasty, unexplained plan to the next; and unlawful sacrifices of completeness and accuracy of the 2020 census are upending the status quo, violating the injunction order, and undermining the credibility of the Census Bureau and the 2020 census,” Koh said on Oct. 1.

“This must stop,” she added.

