(Bloomberg) -- The Trump administration says that the number of immigrant children in federal custody after being separated from their parents had fallen from more than 2,300 to 2,053 as of Wednesday after it began reuniting families apprehended after crossing the Mexican border.

The Departments of Homeland Security and Health and Human Services issued a joint statement on Saturday that for the first time explained how immigrant families separated by the government can locate their loved ones and the process to reunify them.

Customs and Border Patrol had so far reunited 522 children with caregivers, according to the statement. The departments didn’t say what happened to the families following their reunification -- for example, whether they were detained together, deported or released from federal custody.

To contact the reporter on this story: Jennifer Epstein in Washington at jepstein32@bloomberg.net

To contact the editor responsible for this story: Alex Wayne at awayne3@bloomberg.net

©2018 Bloomberg L.P.