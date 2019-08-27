Trump Administration Says It Will Build 20 Miles of New ‘Border Barrier’

(Bloomberg) -- President Donald Trump told a judge overseeing litigation stemming from his plan to build a wall along the Mexico border that his administration is authorizing three more “border barrier” projects in Arizona and California covering 20 miles after lower-than-expected costs freed up additional money.

