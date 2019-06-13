Trump Administration Says It Will Meet Deadline to Ban Huawei

(Bloomberg) -- The Trump administration assured Congress that federal agencies will meet a two-year deadline to comply with a ban on deals with Huawei Technologies Co.

The bill passed in 2018 prohibits the government from entering into contracts with Huawei or buying gear from the Chinese company, which has been cited as a security threat by U.S. officials.

“This administration is strongly committed to taking all necessary steps to ensure enforcement of national security-related prohibitions” in the defense measure, Russell Vought, acting director of the White House’s Office of Management and Budget, said in a June 12 letter.

“Congress has made it clear in recent days the importance of implementing the law within the two years provided, and we will,” Vought said in the letter to Senator James Inhofe, the Oklahoma Republican who chairs the Armed Services Committee.

Shenzhen-based Huawei has denied it’s a security threat and it’s challenged the defense provision in a federal lawsuit filed in Texas.

