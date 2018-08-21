(Bloomberg) -- Florida Senator Bill Nelson’s claim that Russian hackers infiltrated his state’s election systems can’t be substantiated, top federal law enforcement officials told Florida’s secretary of state.

FBI Director Christopher Wray and Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen said that they “have not seen new or ongoing compromises of state or local election infrastructure in Florida” in a letter Florida Secretary of State Ken Detzner released on Tuesday.

The letter added that “Russian government actors have previously demonstrated both the intent and capability to conduct malicious cyber operations.”

Nelson told the The Tampa Bay Times earlier this month that Russian operatives had “already penetrated certain counties in the state and they now have free rein to move about.” His comment caused confusion among county election supervisors. Governor Rick Scott, Nelson’s Republican opponent in the upcoming midterm elections, publicly called on the senator to explain his claim.

Nelson hasn’t said where he got the information or whether he misspoke. His office didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment on the letter from Wray and Nielsen.

