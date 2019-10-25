(Bloomberg) -- The Trump administration took issue with the House Judiciary Committee’s assertion that negotiations over the testimony of of former White House Counsel Don McGahn are at an impasse.

In a filing Friday in Washington federal court, Justice Department lawyers said there have been five discussions since Oct. 8 about possible terms and conditions of McGahn’s testimony and there was no need for a judge to get involved.

“The court should not short-circuit the parties’ ongoing negotiations when, left to their own devices, the parties still might reach an agreement,” the lawyers wrote.

The House Judiciary Committee sued in August to force McGahn to testify after the White House ordered him not to, claiming executive privilege and saying he had immunity. The Justice Department asked the judge to rule in its favor without a trial.

The Judiciary Committee wants to interview McGahn as part of its probe into President Donald Trump’s potential obstruction of Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election.

