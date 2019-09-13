(Bloomberg) -- The Trump administration scrapped three border wall projects that it said it intended to build using money found from cost savings in constructing other portions of the barrier along the southern border.

In a court filing Friday, the administration said it had determined the savings weren’t sufficient to pay for the additional 20 miles (32 kilometers) of wall in Arizona and California.

A divided U.S. Supreme Court in July allowed the administration to start using disputed Pentagon funds to construct more than 100 miles of fencing along the border, letting the president take his biggest step yet toward erecting his long-promised wall.

The case is Center for Biological Diversity v. Trump, 19-cv-408, U.S. District Court, District of Columbia (Washington).

To contact the reporter on this story: Joe Schneider in Los Angeles at jschneider5@bloomberg.net

To contact the editor responsible for this story: David Glovin at dglovin@bloomberg.net

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.