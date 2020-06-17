(Bloomberg) -- The Trump administration sought an emergency restraining order to stop the publication of a tell-all book by John Bolton, president Donald Trump’s former National Security Advisor.

The government claims the book contains classified information and that Bolton failed to get approval to have the memoir published. It also asked for a preliminary injunction to block the sales of the book.

The government sued Bolton on Tuesday for breach of contract, but didn’t ask for a restraining order or an injunction at the time. Experts had suggested that such an order will be difficult to secure because the Supreme Court rejected a similar attempt by the Nixon administration to block the publication of the Pentagon Papers.

The injunction should “instruct his publisher to take any and all available steps to retrieve and destroy any copies of the book that may be in the possession of any third party,” the government said,

But even if the government persuades a judge to issue the restraining order, it won’t undo the damage already done. Washington Post and the New York Times have published excerpts from the book -- “The Room Where It Happened: A White House Memoir” -- that paint an unflattering picture of Trump.

The excerpts have already rattled the White House, which issued a statement Wednesday condemning China’s harsh treatment of its Uighur Muslim minority after excerpts from Bolton’s book said Trump privately voiced support for China’s Uighur policies. According to Bolton, it was one of many major policy concessions Trump offered to Chinese President Xi Jinping in exchange for agricultural purchases aimed at shoring up the U.S. president’s political base among farmers.

The U.S. asked a judge to hold a hearing on its request for an injunction on June 19, since the book is scheduled to be released on June 23.

