(Bloomberg) -- New York, California and Illinois sued the Trump administration over a new rule that exempts buyers of high-interest loans from state interest-rate caps, alleging the change will increase predatory loans.

The states claim in the lawsuit, filed Wednesday in federal court in Oakland, California, that the change at the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency undermines state laws intended to protect consumers. The change is “arbitrary and capricious” and therefore violates the federal Administrative Procedure Act, according to the lawsuit.

“This is a case about federal overreach,” the states said in the complaint. “The rule is beyond the OCC’s power to issue, is contrary to statute, and would facilitate predatory lending through sham “rent-a-bank” partnerships designed to evade state law.”

