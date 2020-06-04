(Bloomberg) -- The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services introduced new guidance on Thursday to give a better picture of Covid-19 testing efforts, particularly in terms of factors like race, gender and zip code.

The quality of the federal government’s virus data has faced criticism for months, particularly as evidence emerges that communities of color have been impacted the most by the virus. The new guidance focuses on standardizing the reporting of testing data to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, including on fields like gender and type of test performed. Laboratories have a compliance deadline of August 1.

Brett Giroir, a top official at the Department of Health and Human Services who has overseen the administration’s efforts to ramp up testing, said that “most of these fields are not reported at all by hospital labs and rarely by large commercial labs,” which have performed the bulk of U.S. Covid-19 testing.

The change is geared at “putting together the data ecosystem in a coherent, logical, nearly real-time way,” he said.

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.