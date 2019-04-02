(Bloomberg) -- The Trump administration asked judges to toss out lawsuits challenging the president’s declaration of a national emergency to appropriate funding for a wall along the southern border.

A number of cases are attacking the president’s decree, and the requests, filed in Washington Tuesday, are the first to seek dismissals.

“Such challenges raise political questions that courts are not equipped to answer, as courts overwhelmingly have recognized,” the administration said in its filing in one of the cases.

