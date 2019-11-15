(Bloomberg) -- The Trump administration took a step closer to lifting the veil on opaque health-care prices, advancing two regulations intended to give consumers more information about their costs for medical services.

One of the rules would force health insurers and hospitals to shed more light on the reimbursement rates they negotiate, private contracts that aren’t disclosed. The proposal would also make health plans give members upfront estimates of cost-sharing, or the portion of their medical bills that consumers are responsible for directly.

The administration is also finalizing a previously proposed rule to make hospitals publish information about their charges -- the sticker prices that they charge before any discounts negotiated with insurance companies. It also requires more detail on the cost of “shoppable services” intended to give consumers the ability to compare prices.

The regulations are part of a broader agenda to promote more transparency in health-care markets, which President Donald Trump announced in an executive order in June.

Trump is expected to speak about the policy changes later this afternoon at the White House.

