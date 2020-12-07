(Bloomberg) -- President Donald Trump’s trade adviser, Peter Navarro, broke the law by engaging in political activity in his official capacity, the latest member of the administration accused of such violations, according to the U.S. Office of Special Counsel.

Navarro used media appearances and social media in an attempt to influence the outcome of the 2020 presidential contest, violating the Hatch Act, according to a report released Monday by the government agency.

In media appearances this year, Navarro “repeatedly attacked presidential candidate Joe Biden and/or vice-presidential candidate Kamala Harris,” according to the report. On a Twitter account he often uses for official purposes, Navarro called the now president-elect “soft” on China and a plagiarist.

The White House didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

The Hatch Act generally is intended to prevent the use of government power for partisan political purposes. Violations can be punished with both civil penalties -- like fines or suspension from work -- and criminal penalties.

If White House employees violate the Hatch Act, Trump would be the one who would have to penalize them. Trump hasn’t acted on previous allegations of Hatch Act violations, including after the OSC recommended he fire Senior Adviser Kellyanne Conway for repeatedly breaking it.

Navarro chose not to respond to the Office of Special Counsel report, it said. Navarro committed violations even after receiving training on the Hatch Act and while knowing that the Office of Special Counsel was investing him, according to the report.

