(Bloomberg) -- The law professor who advised then-President Donald Trump that Mike Pence could refuse to certify election results got a blistering response to his earlier claim that his plan was a “relatively minor violation” of federal law.

John Eastman downplayed the degree to which his advice to Trump violated the Electoral Count Act in an email sent last year hours after rioters stormed the U.S. Capitol. A lawyer for the House of Representatives brought up the description at a Tuesday hearing on Eastman’s request for an order blocking a subpoena from the Congressional Jan. 6 committee.

“It would’ve been so minor it could’ve change the entire course of our democracy,” House lawyer Douglas Letter said. “It could’ve meant that the popularly elected president of the United States would’ve been thwarted in taking office.”

The Jan. 6 committee is seeking Eastman’s emails, which it says may contain evidence Trump committed crimes in attempting to stop the count of electoral votes. Eastman, the former dean of the Chapman University School of Law, sued to block the release of 111 documents, which are stored on the university’s servers.

Contested Results

Eastman, who spoke at the rally preceding the Capitol riot, drafted a two-page memo after the 2020 election that outlined ways for Vice President Pence to derail the Jan. 6 certification of Electoral College votes and send contested results back to the states, thereby denying Joe Biden’s clear victory and handing the election to Trump.

U.S. District Judge David O. Carter in Los Angeles gave no indication of how he planned to rule. Eastman has also argued that his advice to Trump is protected by attorney-client privilege. His lawyer, Charles Burnham, further claimed that Eastman had acted in good faith.

“Everybody involved in this effort, Dr. Eastman and others, manifested through their communications a genuine belief in the righteousness of what they were doing,” Burnham said. They “absolutely believed that what they were doing was well-grounded in law, in fact, and was necessary, for what they believed was the best interest of the country.”

Letter disputed that assertion as well.

“‘Vice President Pence should violate the law.’ That’s what Dr. Eastman said,” the House lawyer said.

The case is Eastman v. Thompson, 8:22-cv-00099, U.S. District Court, Central District of California (Santa Ana).

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.