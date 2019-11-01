Trump Agrees to be Questioned by Zervos’s Lawyers in Lawsuit

(Bloomberg) -- President Donald Trump agreed to submit to questioning under oath by lawyers for a former reality star whom he called a liar after she accused him of groping her.

Trump agreed to provide four dates for a potential deposition, which is to be held on or before Jan. 31, according to an order issued by New York Supreme Court Justice Jennifer Schecter late Friday. Summer Zervos agreed to provide potential deposition dates as well.

Trump and Zervos were to be deposed by Dec. 6, but Zervos had asked for an extension of the deadline, and Trump agreed, the judge said.

Zervos, a former contestant on the “Apprentice” claims Trump kissed and groped her before he was president. She sued him for defamation after he dismissed her allegations as lies.

The case is Zervos v. Trump, 150522/2017, New York Supreme Court, New York County.

