(Bloomberg) -- The highest-ranking Black person on Donald Trump’s White House staff, Ja’Ron Smith, has left his job, according to people familiar with the matter.

Smith was a deputy assistant to the president who worked with senior adviser Jared Kushner. His last day was Friday, the people said.

His White House e-mail returned an automated message on Friday: “Hello, I’m no longer at the White House.”

