(Bloomberg) -- As even some top Republicans begin criticizing President Donald Trump for continuing to challenge the election results, one of his top aides said that foreign officials are impressed with the resilience of U.S. democratic institutions.

National Security Adviser Robert O’Brien, who is visiting Japan, Vietnam and the Philippines, said that Trump “has every right” to raise concerns about the election in the courts. He said there would be continuity of government on Jan. 20, whether it be a second term for Trump or an administration led by President-elect Joe Biden.

“There will be a transition if the courts don’t rule in President Trump’s favor,” O’Brien said at a briefing in Manila. “It will be a professional transition.”

O’Brien said his counterparts overseas have been “impressed with how robust and resilient our institutions are.”

“Our partners have told me as they’ve watched this situation unfold that this is a testament to the strength of America,” O’Brien said. “Our institutions can handle close elections.”

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.