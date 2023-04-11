(Bloomberg) -- Stephen Miller, a top White House aide to former President Donald Trump, appeared before a federal grand jury in Washington on Tuesday.

Miller’s appearance came after a federal appeals court on April 4 rebuffed Trump’s request to block grand jury testimony by several former top administration advisers, a group that reportedly included Miller. Trump had unsuccessfully raised a challenge on executive privilege grounds before a district judge.

Miller, accompanied by two attorneys, did not speak with reporters as he entered the courthouse and walked into the grand jury suite.

The grand jury has been hearing evidence in Justice Department Special Counsel Jack Smith’s investigations into efforts by Trump and his allies to overturn the 2020 election. Miller was a close adviser to Trump during the post-election period and featured prominently in the final report of the special congressional committee probing the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the US Capitol.

Smith is also overseeing an investigation into mishandling of classified documents recovered from Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home.

Miller previously appeared before a federal grand jury in DC in November and December.

