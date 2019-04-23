(Bloomberg) -- The White House said that Trump administration officials won’t attend the White House Correspondents’ Association charity dinner on Saturday, escalating the president’s feud with the news media.

President Donald Trump was already planning to skip the affair himself, and has instead scheduled a campaign rally in Green Bay, Wisconsin. On Tuesday, Politico reported that the White House instructed officials across the administration not to attend the dinner, either.

Asked to confirm the Politico report, a White House official said in a statement that the president and members of his administration won’t attend the dinner this year.

“We’re looking forward to an enjoyable evening of celebrating the First Amendment and great journalists past, present, and future,” Olivier Knox, President of the White House Correspondents’ Association, said in a statement in response to the report.

The dinner is one of Washington’s biggest annual social events. Intended to celebrate press freedoms, the correspondents’ association recognizes outstanding journalism from the previous year and uses proceeds from the dinner to fund scholarships for aspiring journalists.

Many administration officials have already accepted invitations to attend the dinner as guests of news organizations. It wasn’t immediately clear if they would have to cancel their plans.

Earlier this month, Trump said: "The dinner is so boring and so negative that we’re going to hold a very positive rally instead."

