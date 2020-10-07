Trump Aims to Return to Campaign Trail Next Week Despite Illness

(Bloomberg) -- President Donald Trump is aiming to return to the campaign trail with an event as early as Monday in Pennsylvania, and trips to Michigan and Florida later in the week, according to people familiar with the matter.

It would be Trump’s first travel since he was diagnosed with the coronavirus on Oct. 1. The events are just tentative at this point and the plans are subject to change, the people said.

Under the current planning, Trump would travel to Pennsylvania on Monday and Michigan on Tuesday. He’s scheduled to have his second debate against Democrat nominee Joe Biden in Miami on Oct. 15 in Miami. He could possibly hold a campaign event in the battleground state on Friday, the people said.

Trump trails Biden by 9.7 percentage points, according to a Real Clear Politics compilation of polls.

Trump Hit With Wave of Grim Poll Results for Battleground States

Before Trump was stricken with the coronavirus his campaign’s strategy relied heavily on his appearances in key swing states in an attempt to stoke enthusiasm among his supporters, cull key voter data and dominate local news coverage, amounting to free advertising in those areas.

Trump has been eager to demonstrate that he’s back at work, but White House physician Sean Conley said Monday that it’s possible the president could be infectious for more than 10 days.

“The big first thing that we need to do is that there is no evidence of live virus still present that he could possibly transmit to others,” Conley told reporters who asked when Trump could return to the campaign trail.

The New York Times reported earlier that he was intending to resume his travel next week.

