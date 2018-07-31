Trump All-In On China, Powell Risk, One Aussie a Minute: Eco Day

(Bloomberg) -- Welcome to Wednesday, Asia. Here’s news from Bloomberg Economics to help get your day started:

All in. The Trump administration will propose raising to 25 percent its planned 10 percent tariffs on $200 billion in Chinese imports. Not a great omen for those trade talks the U.S. and China are trying to restart

Nothing to see here. Will Fed chief Jerome Powell have a Bernanke-like egg-on-your-face moment after telling Congress “nothing really is flashing red” in financial markets? Carl Riccadonna says the August FOMC meeting will be a light burden for policy makers

Destiny or dystopia? Australia is adding one person per minute as the population hurtles toward 25 million people

China’s slowing economy and a rumbling trade war are giving officials trying to tame debt reason to be more selective about their targets

Another interest rate hike is on the cards in India -- here’s a guide

Kiwis grasp nettle. New Zealand workers are flexing their muscle under the center-left government, demanding more pay after a decade of restraint. Meantime, data today showed wages rose at a faster pace in the second quarter

South Africa has decided to complete a proposed amendment to the nation’s constitution to make it clearer under what conditions land can be expropriated without compensation

To contact the reporter on this story: Michael Heath in Sydney at mheath1@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Nasreen Seria at nseria@bloomberg.net, Chris Bourke

©2018 Bloomberg L.P.