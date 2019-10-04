(Bloomberg) -- Two outside groups that support President Donald Trump have raised $6.9 million since House Democrats announced their impeachment inquiry last week, a spokeswoman said.

The money was raised by the America First Action super PAC and its associated nonprofit, America First Policies.

“Donors feel the inquiry is an injustice and want to help,” Kelly Sadler, spokeswoman for America First, said Friday.

Trump’s Republican backers have argued that big fundraising hauls show that impeachment is backfiring on Democrats and will galvanize the president’s supporters ahead of the 2020 election.

The outside groups’ total is about half as much as the $13 million the Trump campaign and the Republican National Committee said they raised in the 48 hours after House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced the impeachment probe last Friday. The RNC and the campaign raised a combined $125 million in the third quarter of 2019.

The outside groups are permitted to raise unlimited sums from donors. The America First groups said they raised $17.8 million in the first half of the year.

