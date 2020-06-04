(Bloomberg) -- Allies of President Donald Trump leading the Senate Judiciary and Homeland Security committees are gearing up for sweeping investigations targeting the Russia probe that began during former President Barack Obama’s administration.

While Judiciary Chairman Lindsey Graham and Homeland Security Chairman Ron Johnson haven’t proposed demanding information from Obama or his vice president, Joe Biden, the politically charged probes are intended to wrap up shortly before the November election between Biden and President Donald Trump.

Graham is asking his committee Thursday to authorize subpoenas of numerous former Obama-era officials, including former CIA Director John Brennan, former Director of National Intelligence James Clapper, former Attorney General Loretta Lynch and ex-FBI director James Comey. The Judiciary panel is reviewing the origins of the investigation into Russian election interference and the Trump campaign’s role.

Johnson’s committee authorized subpoenas for documents and communications from the FBI, Department of State and Office of the Director of National Intelligence as well as 33 individuals, including Brennan, Clapper and Comey.

Trump has promoted a conspiracy theory that the Obama administration and anti-Trump factions within the intelligence agencies and the Justice Department improperly tried to undermine his election campaign in 2016, and Trump’s transition into office.

“The conduct we know that occurred during the transition should concern everyone and absolutely warrants further investigation,” said Johnson in opening Thursday’s meeting.

“It is our job to investigate and provide the American people a complete accounting of what happened during the last transition,” Johnson told fellow committee members. “Hopefully the agencies and individuals will cooperate.”

Republicans on Graham’s committee grilled former Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein at a hearing Wednesday over his role in appointing Special Counsel Robert Mueller and approving a widely criticized FISA warrant extension against former Trump campaign adviser Carter Page.

Johnson last week won support from Republicans on the Homeland Security panel to subpoena a company in his investigation of Biden’s son Hunter, who served on a Ukrainian energy company’s board while his father was vice president.

‘Fishing Expedition’

Democrats dismiss the efforts as ill-timed political hunts into Republican conspiracy theories floated by Trump about a deep-state cabal to take him down. They’ve said the committees should focus on the coronavirus pandemic and police violence instead.

Senator Gary Peters, the top Democrat on the Homeland Security Committee, questioned the timing of what he called an “unprecedented” request for the committee to authorize three subpoenas of agencies and 33 subpoenas of individuals.

Peters also questioned the timing of such action as the nation deals with the coronavirus and civil unrest following George Floyd’s death at the hands of Minneapolis police.

The large number of subpoenas “gives an appearance of a fishing expedition,” said Peters, who added that the pursuit “did not become a priority until we entered an election year.”

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.