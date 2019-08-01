(Bloomberg) -- Republican operatives are considering support for former Trump campaign manager Corey Lewandowski as a possible challenger to Senator Jeanne Shaheen of New Hampshire, according to people familiar with the discussions.

Shaheen, the first woman to serve as both a governor and U.S. senator, is seen by Republicans as potentially vulnerable because of a competitive re-election race in 2014.

President Donald Trump hasn’t yet indicated whether he would support a bid by Lewandowski, according to the people, who asked not to be named because the discussions weren’t public.

After the election, Lewandowski, who served as Trump’s first presidential campaign manager and remains a confidante of the president’s, co-founded Avenue Strategies, a lobbying firm, which he left in 2017. He now runs his own consulting firm and advises for Turnberry Solutions.

Lewandowski has previously run for office -- one time in Massachusetts and another in New Hampshire -- but was unsuccessful.

Shaheen was elected to the Senate in 2008 after having served as New Hampshire’s governor from 1997 to 2003 and before that as a state senator.

Bill O’Brien, a former Republican New Hampshire House speaker, has already announced he will seek the Republican nod to challenge Shaheen, as has Retired Brigadier General Don Bolduc.

