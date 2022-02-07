Trump Ally Barrack Wants to Go Too Public in Court, U.S. Says

(Bloomberg) -- Colony Capital founder Tom Barrack, a longtime friend of former President Donald Trump, is seeking public disclosure of material in his criminal case that could potentially jeopardize law enforcement’s interests, federal prosecutors say.

Barrack has asked a judge to dismiss charges that he agreed to act as an agent of the United Arab Emirates in trying to influence U.S. policy. He included some material under seal -- including statements by government witnesses -- in a 40-page filing on Jan. 31 and wants the judge to let him file the papers publicly.

The request should be denied because it’s “a bid to improperly influence public opinion,” according to a filing Monday by prosecutors in Brooklyn, New York.

Prosecutors allege Barrack and his assistant engaged in a years-long scheme to try to shape the Trump administration’s foreign policy in directions favored by the UAE, in part by developing a “back-channel line of communication” to U.S. officials.

