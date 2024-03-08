(Bloomberg) -- Close allies of Donald Trump were named to the two top jobs at the Republican National Committee after the previous chair stepped down amid dissatisfaction with fundraising and coordination with the former president’s 2024 presidential campaign.

North Carolina Republican Committee Chair Michael Whatley and Trump’s daughter-in-law Lara Trump will take over leadership of the organization after a voice vote.

“The change in leadership at the Republican National Committee is going to energize the base, who has unfortunately thought that there has been a division between the RNC and the Trump campaign,” said David Bossie, a Trump ally and RNC member.

The new leadership essentially fuses the RNC with the Trump campaign. They are expected to act interchangeably for the duration of the general election.

Trump publicly backed both candidates weeks before former chairwoman Ronna McDaniel stepped down. McDaniel came under scrutiny over lackluster fundraising and a string of electoral losses in the role she held since 2017.

In her farewell speech, McDaniel said Republicans need to figure out a better way to talk about abortion in 2024. “We can not put our head in the sand and ignore abortion,” she told a ballroom of RNC members.

