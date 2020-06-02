(Bloomberg) -- With the nation in the grips of unrest following the killing of black Americans by police, Senate Judiciary Chairman Lindsey Graham said he’s committed to a “deep dive” on policing and race relations, including building on Obama administration initiatives.

Graham, a close ally of President Donald Trump, said he has tentatively set a June 16 hearing on the issue, which returned to the forefront after the death of George Floyd while being arrested by Minneapolis police. Four officers were fired and one of them was charged with third-degree murder in the incident, which was recorded on video.

“The overwhelming issue for us is after you stop the rioting, which we will, what are you going to do about the problem that led to the protest?” Graham asked at a hearing on the coronavirus pandemic Tuesday. “I think this committee has a unique opportunity to build on some things the Obama administration did and ask ourselves some hard questions.”

Under President Barack Obama, the Justice Department began probes of abuses by police departments and the administration and limited the transfer of some surplus military equipment to local law enforcement. Trump reversed those efforts after taking office.

Trump’s response to the protests and rioting that followed Floyd’s death has been harshly criticized by Democrats, but most Republicans have avoided directly contradicting the president.

Graham did differ with Trump about the source of violence and looting, saying he doesn’t believe “antifa,” a loosely organized leftist movement that is a frequent target of conservative critics, is behind all of it. The president has said he would designate the group as terrorists.

Graham said he empathized with African Americans who feel threatened by police. Graham said most of the police officers who have engaged in abuse are outliers but usually have had multiple cases.

“Why are they still on the force? How can we weed out the bad apples?” he said.

While Graham didn’t outline any specific legislative response, House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer said Tuesday Democrats have proposed scores of bills to “ensure transparency and accountability” for local police departments.

The Congressional Black Caucus is taking the lead on developing a legislative package, he said. One issue to be taken up may be curtailing the “qualified immunity” that courts have given police from civil lawsuits stemming from excessive use of force or other misconduct while in the course of performing official duties.

“I hope that will be bipartisan legislation,” Hoyer said, though he gave no indication that Democrats were seeking out Republicans.

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.