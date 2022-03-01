(Bloomberg) -- The race for the Republican nomination for Texas attorney general looked to be headed to a runoff between incumbent Ken Paxton and either George P. Bush or Eva Guzman.

Paxton had 42% of the votes, short of the 50% needed to avoid a runoff with the second-place candidate, according to an incomplete tally of votes by the Associated Press as of 10:20 p.m. in Austin. Bush, a grandson and nephew of presidents, had 22% and former Texas Supreme Court Justice Guzman got 19% of the vote.

The eventual winner will face a yet-to-be-determined Democratic opponent Nov. 8. A Democrat hasn’t been elected to statewide office since 1994.

Bush, 45, is seeking the office after two terms as Texas land commissioner. He focused his campaign on the ethics scandals dogging the incumbent, including a 6-year-old securities-fraud indictment and claims of misconduct from former top lieutenants who say Paxton abused his power to help out a political donor.

Guzman, 61, also hammered Paxton on integrity issues. She pledged if elected to push back against government overreach, support law enforcement officials and beef up efforts to end illegal immigration.

Paxton, 59, has denied wrongdoing and said the accusations are politically motivated. His campaign sought to highlight his close relationship with former President Donald Trump and his frequent lawsuits against big tech, including Alphabet Inc., as well as attempts to fight the Biden administration over issues including mask mandates and immigration policies. He has also staked out far-right positions on hot-button social issues in Texas, recently asserting that gender-affirming medical procedures for transgender youth may be child abuse.

His primary opponents had said the ethics issues could dog Paxton in the general-election campaign, potentially opening a path for the Democratic challenger.

