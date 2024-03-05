(Bloomberg) -- A key Donald Trump ally is seeking a Senate vote to block a new Biden administration rule capping credit card late fees, targeting a high-profile initiative in the president’s campaign to crack down on unpopular “junk fees.”

Senator Tim Scott, a potential Trump vice presidential pick and the top Republican on the Banking Committee, said Tuesday he would push the Senate to take action to block the new regulation, to be announced Tuesday at a meeting of the White House Competition Council.

The US Consumer Financial Protection Bureau estimates the rule, which caps most credit card late fees at $8, would save consumers about $10 billion a year and cut the average late fee by about 75%.

The proposal faces pushback from the bank lobby trying to preserve a major revenue stream as well as senior Republicans on Capitol Hill. But a Senate vote is politically fraught for opponents of the rule, since 45 million Americans incur late fees and according to the CFPB would save $220 on average per year with the limit.

Scott of South Carolina said the new cap will shift costs to customers who pay on time and encourage payment delinquency.

“It will decrease the availability of credit card products for those who need it most, raise rates for many borrowers who carry a balance but pay on time, and increase the likelihood of late payments across the board,” Scott said in an emailed statement.

Using the Congressional Review Act, Scott and his fellow Republicans would aim eventually to force a simple majority Senate vote on legislation to stop the rule. That effort is unlikely to pass Congress, and even if it did, it would face a certain veto from Biden.

A vote would test the level of support for bankers among Republicans, who have seen fissures emerge between a growing populist wing more willing to regulate banks, and more bank-friendly lawmakers like Scott.

Republican Senator Josh Hawley of Missouri, for example, has proposed an 18% interest rate cap on credit cards, which is also strongly opposed by bankers.

House Financial Services Chairman Patrick McHenry of North Carolina also opposed the new rule in a statement, questioning the timing shortly before Biden delivers the State of the Union.

“The Biden Administration continues to weaponize financial regulators to play politics in an election year,” McHenry said.

Synchrony Financial has already warned the new rule will crimp their profits.

