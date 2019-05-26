Trump and Abe Talk Trade, The Races to Lead ECB and BOE: Eco Day

President Donald Trump golfed and attended a Sumo wrestling match with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe. But the real business starts today as the two leaders sit down in an attempt to resolve tensions over trade and defense ties

The hunt for a new president of the European Central Bank will gather pace this week as euro-area leaders congregate in Brussels -- here’s our weekly rundown of key economic events

Meanwhile in the U.K., Theresa May’s resignation threatens to turn the race to lead the Bank of England on its head

South Korea’s government may lower its growth forecasts slightly for 2019 when it announces its economic policy direction next month

New Zealand households’ outlook on property slumped in the three months through April

Why Australia’s gas industry is in a relative sweet spot

