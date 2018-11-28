(Bloomberg) -- President Donald Trump and New York Governor Andrew Cuomo plan to discuss differences on funding the Gateway Tunnel project over lunch Wednesday at the White House

Cuomo said he sent a video to Trump last month showing the corrosion and damage to the current rail tunnel linking New York and New Jersey and spoke to the president afterward to make the case for fully funding the project. The $13 billion Gateway Tunnel project across the Hudson River, for which former President Barack Obama’s administration agreed to provide half the funds, has been in financial limbo for two years after Trump balked at fulfilling the promise.

Cuomo spokesman Peter Ajemian said the governor’s top priority for the meeting is to discuss Gateway. The Democratic governor has also criticized the Republican tax bill that reduced federal deductions for state and local taxes--raising federal taxes for many New York residents.

“While I wouldn’t be surprised if he raises the impact of the tax bill on New Yorkers, Gateway is his priority,” Ajemian said.

Cuomo, former New Jersey Republican Governor Chris Christie and other officials announced in 2015 that the two states and Obama struck a deal to split the costs for the Gateway tunnel project 50-50. The Trump administration has denied any such deal exists.

The fight over Gateway is part of broader disagreement about the role of the federal government in funding infrastructure projects. The Trump administration wants New York and New Jersey to provide more money, and local officials insist they don’t have the resources to complete the project without more federal help.

“The president is concerned about the viability of this project and the fact that New York and New Jersey have no skin in the game,” Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao said at a House committee hearing in March.

Trump ran for president promising to invest in rebuilding the country’s infrastructure, but he has been unable to pass major legislation on that issue. Democrats are set to take control of the House in January, and have said they want to boost federal spending on infrastructure beyond Trump’s proposal. Cuomo has said the Gateway project should be a top candidate for federal dollars.

The current tunnel, which carries 820,000 daily commuters and East Coast passengers between Washington and Boston, is endangered by age and corrosion from Hurricane Sandy and its replacement and repair “should not be a partisan issue,” Cuomo wrote this week in a letter to the state’s Democratic delegation.

The tunnel provides the only New York City access for NJ Transit commuter trains, and Amtrak has said it has less than 20 years of serviceable life. It’s key to Amtrak’s high-speed Boston-to-Washington Northeast Corridor route, serving an area that generates 20 percent of the nation’s gross domestic product.

New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy, a Democrat who took office in January, said he wished Cuomo “nothing but the best” in his meeting with Trump. In recent weeks he and Cuomo had discussed the project, and agreed that “after the midterms dust had settled, there may well be opportunities to revisit this,” Murphy told reporters in Paterson on Tuesday.

