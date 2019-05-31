(Bloomberg) -- President Donald Trump and Turkey’s Recep Tayyip Erdogan agreed to form a joint study group on the Russian defense system S-400, which Turkey wants to purchase, according to Turkish and American officials familiar with the situation. The two leaders diverge on what the nascent body should do.

During a phone call with Trump Wednesday, the Turkish president reiterated his desire to jointly examine any risks from the missile system to the fifth-generation U.S. fighter jet F-35, according to a Turkish official who requested anonymity while discussing details of the call. Trump was in agreement, though the American view is that the findings will likely support the U.S. argument that deploying the Russian systems would put the F-35s at risk, according to a U.S. official familiar with the situation.

The agreement signals progress in talks but hardly represents a breakthrough: The two NATO allies remain at odds on key issues. While Turkey maintains that there is no going back on the S-400 purchase, Americans see any joint study as a means to explain to Turkey why the Russian and U.S.-made advanced weaponry are incompatible and that Turkey will need to choose one over the other.

Turkey is pressing ahead with plans to deploy S-400s on its soil, angering its ally in NATO. The U.S. says the Russian-made systems could collect critical information on stealth capabilities of the F-35 jets that Lockheed Martin has developed jointly with Turkish companies. Washington has warned that taking delivery of the missiles would trigger sanctions on Turkey. Erdogan has so far rebuffed the threats, saying the purchase is key to meet his country’s air defense needs.

It wasn’t immediately clear what the next step on the formation of the study group would be or what the time frame would look like.

Turkey is considering deploying the Russian system along its southern coast, near where Turkish warships are accompanying vessels exploring for energy, people with knowledge of the deliberations have said.

To contact the reporters on this story: Firat Kozok in Ankara at fkozok@bloomberg.net;Jennifer Jacobs in Washington at jjacobs68@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Onur Ant at oant@bloomberg.net, ;Alaa Shahine at asalha@bloomberg.net, ;Rosalind Mathieson at rmathieson3@bloomberg.net, ;Michael Shepard at mshepard7@bloomberg.net, Anne Swardson

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.