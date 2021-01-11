(Bloomberg) -- Donald Trump and his vice president, Mike Pence, met on Monday at the White House, according to two people familiar with the matter -- the first time the men have spoken since the president incited a riot at the U.S. Capitol while Pence was presiding over formal affirmation of his re-election defeat.

Pence was furious at Trump after hundreds of the president’s supporters breached the Capitol on Wednesday, disrupting the count of Electoral College votes and causing the vice president and lawmakers to flee the House and Senate chambers.

Democratic members of Congress have called on Pence to invoke the 25th Amendment to the Constitution, which allows the vice president and a majority of the cabinet to remove the president from office. But Pence has privately dismissed the idea as not feasible, according to one person familiar with the matter.

The people asked not to be identified because the meeting between Trump and Pence wasn’t announced.

