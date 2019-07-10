Trump and Putin Are on the Same Page About Wind Power, Too

(Bloomberg) -- Another thing U.S. President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin have in common: They’re both worried about wind farms killing birds.

“Everyone knows that indeed wind power generation is good,” Putin said, while attending a summit in the industrial city of Yekaterinburg, Russia. “But does anyone remember about birds in this case? How many birds die?” If that rings a bell, rewind to May 2016 when Trump was giving his first major energy speech and declared that wind power was “a problem” -- because, he said, it’s “killing all the eagles.”

To be sure, birds aren’t the only creatures Putin is worried about. He also said wind turbines “shake so much that worms get out from the soil.” For what it’s worth, wind power developers say the threat to birds has been grossly exaggerated.

