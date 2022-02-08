(Bloomberg) -- Senate GOP leader Mitch McConnell’s attempt to steer the party past former President Donald Trump’s election grievances to reclaim the majority has run headlong into the Republican National Committee and its characterization of the mob that attacked the Capitol last year.

McConnell has tried to keep his caucus campaigning against President Joe Biden’s policies to win key Senate races in states Biden narrowly won like Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, Arizona and Georgia.

Instead he’s confronted with many in the party who are still focused on the last election rather than winning the next one, which was underscored by the RNC’s vote last week to censure two House Republicans -- Liz Cheney and Adam Kinzinger -- for sitting on the committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2001 Capitol insurrection.

In doing so, the RNC criticized the House committee for “persecution of ordinary citizens engaged in legitimate political discourse,” ignoring the the violent siege by a mob, which has resulted in more than 700 people being charged. McConnell, who has tried for months to sidestep Trump questions, had no choice but to respond on Tuesday.

Last year’s attack on the Capitol “was a violent insurrection for the purpose of trying to prevent the peaceful transfer of power after a legitimately certified election from one administration to the next,” McConnell told reporters.

Regarding the censure of Cheney and Kinzinger, he said, “That’s not the RNC’s job.”

The RNC’s action -- and McConnell’s response -- comes as Trump and his allies have attempted to rewrite the history of Jan. 6.

Trump has lauded rioters like Ashli Babbitt, who was fatally shot by a Capitol Police officer as she crawled through a smashed window feet from the House floor. At a recent rally in Texas, he dangled pardons for those who participated in the insurrection should he be elected again in 2024.

McConnell isn’t alone in his concerns about the RNC’s vote.

Utah Republican Senator Mitt Romney called it a “shock” and that “anything that makes your party look stupid doesn’t help.” John Cornyn of Texas said the RNC vote “was not a unifying action” and Susan Collins of Maine called it “absurd.”

“The Republican Party started this year with a decided advantage on the issues that will determine the outcome of the fall elections,” Collins said. “But every moment that is spent re-litigating a lost election or defending those who have been convicted of criminal behavior moves us further away from the goal of victory this fall.”

Senator Rick Scott of Florida, who as chair of the National Republican Senatorial Committee has courted Trump, dismissed the impact of the RNC censure and Trump’s focus on 2020 on the midterms.

“I think it’s going to be about issues. I think it’s going to be about inflation, I think it’s going to be about the border, I think it’s going to be about school choice, I think it’s going to be about funding the police. I think those are the issues that people care about,” Scott said.

House Republicans have more closely embraced Trump. New York Representative Elise Stefanik, the third ranking Republican in the chamber, said the RNC had “every right” to censure Cheney and Kinzinger. She called the Jan. 6 committee investigation “political theater.”

Tight Rope

The conundrum for McConnell is that the bulk of Republican voters are with Trump, and messy public fighting with the former president doesn’t help him achieve his goal of winning back the Senate. And so the Kentucky Republican has walked a tight rope since the Jan. 6 attack, excoriating Trump for provoking the riot but blocking an independent bipartisan commission to investigate the attack.

McConnell last week mildly rebuked Trump, but not by name, when asked about the former president dangling pardons for those charged in the riot, saying he would oppose reducing the sentences of people who have already pleaded guilty to crimes.

He also reiterated his view that the 2020 election was over when the Electoral College cast their ballots that December.

But McConnell also declined to answer follow-up questions about Trump’s renewed contention that Vice President Mike Pence could have overturned the election all by himself — something Pence himself has since rebuked.

Republican Senator Kevin Cramer of North Dakota expects Americans have lost interest in the Jan. 6 riot.

“The vast majority of Americans are not concerned about it, they’re not listening to it, they don’t really care about it,” he said. “And they’re really, really, really concerned about the direction of this country and would like to trade parties and leadership.”

