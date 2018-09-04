(Bloomberg) -- Good morning Americas. Here’s the latest news from Bloomberg Economics to get your Tuesday started:

President Donald Trump’s effort to force Canada into signing on to a new Nafta on his terms is facing new hurdles thanks to growing opposition at home to his threat to proceed without the U.S.’s northern neighbor Meanwhile, the U.S.-China trade war threatens to make September a very slow month for auto-parts factories highlighting weakening activity in factories from Asia to Europe

South Africa’s economy entered a recession in the second quarter, meaning President Cyril Ramaphosa has suffered the same false start as his predecessor nine years ago

Mark Carney will have his chance to put to rest speculation about his future as Bank of England governor when he faces lawmakers in London later Tuesday

Europe’s finance ministers have no need to worry about the ECB’s exit from years of loose monetary policy, says an upcoming study

Italy’s political leaders begin discussing the 2019 budget in earnest on Tuesday with investors monitoring for signs of just how far they’ll push the European Union’s budget rules.

Australia kept interest rates at a record low as it has for the past two years, while a currency sliding toward 70 U.S. cents offers the prospect of additional stimulus for the economy

Indonesia’s central bank is intensifying its fight to protect the nation’s currency and bonds with a slew of measures that includes more hedging tools

