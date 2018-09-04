58m ago
Trump and Trade, South Africa Recession, Carney Future: Eco Day
(Bloomberg) -- Good morning Americas. Here’s the latest news from Bloomberg Economics to get your Tuesday started:
- President Donald Trump’s effort to force Canada into signing on to a new Nafta on his terms is facing new hurdles thanks to growing opposition at home to his threat to proceed without the U.S.’s northern neighbor
- Meanwhile, the U.S.-China trade war threatens to make September a very slow month for auto-parts factories highlighting weakening activity in factories from Asia to Europe
- South Africa’s economy entered a recession in the second quarter, meaning President Cyril Ramaphosa has suffered the same false start as his predecessor nine years ago
- Mark Carney will have his chance to put to rest speculation about his future as Bank of England governor when he faces lawmakers in London later Tuesday
- Europe’s finance ministers have no need to worry about the ECB’s exit from years of loose monetary policy, says an upcoming study
- Italy’s political leaders begin discussing the 2019 budget in earnest on Tuesday with investors monitoring for signs of just how far they’ll push the European Union’s budget rules.
- Australia kept interest rates at a record low as it has for the past two years, while a currency sliding toward 70 U.S. cents offers the prospect of additional stimulus for the economy
- Indonesia’s central bank is intensifying its fight to protect the nation’s currency and bonds with a slew of measures that includes more hedging tools
