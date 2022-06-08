Trump and Two of His Children Are Set to Testify July 15 in New York Asset Probe

(Bloomberg) -- Former President Donald Trump and two of his adult children agreed to testify starting July 15 as part of New York’s probe into asset valuations at their sprawling real-estate company, according to a court filing.

The agreement on testimony by Trump, Donald Trump Jr., and Ivanka Trump was filed Wednesday in state court in Manhattan, where New York Attorney General Letitia James sued to enforce a series of subpoenas.

New York state court Judge Arthur Engoron has repeatedly ruled against the former president’s efforts to derail the state’s investigation. Engoron previously held Trump in contempt of court and fined him $10,000 a day for failing to comply with a subpoena for records in his possession.

The testimony could still be scrapped if the New York Court of Appeals decides in the Trumps’ favor. The family members have until June 13 to seek a stay of a lower court ruling upholding James’s demand for their testimony.

