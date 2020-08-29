(Bloomberg) -- President Donald Trump is cutting the cap on allowable steel shipments from Brazil, citing a slump in the U.S. market.

In a proclamation issued late Friday, Trump amended a previous decision under so-called Section 232 national security powers to lower the cap on allowable imports. The limits were set in 2018 as part of a deal between the nations to avoid tariffs that Trump applied to other countries.

Trump cited a slumping American steel market, which has only accelerated amid shutdowns spurred by the coronavirus pandemic. “Imports from most countries have declined this year in a manner commensurate with this contraction, whereas imports from Brazil have decreased only slightly,” he said in the proclamation.

The U.S. will, for the remainder of 2020, lower the cap “applicable to certain steel articles imported from Brazil.” The proclamation didn’t specify which ones, and the U.S. will allow exemptions in certain cases. The new limits come after talks with Brazil, which faced the threat of a 25% tariff.

“The United States and Brazil will hold further consultations in December 2020 to discuss the state of the steel trade between the two countries in light of then-prevailing market conditions,” the president said. Brazil’s annual cap will revert to its previous level in 2021 “unless that limit is further modified or terminated.”

