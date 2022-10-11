21h ago
Trump Appeals Dismissal of His Vast Civil Suit Against Clinton
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- Former President Donald Trump is appealing the dismissal of his lawsuit accusing Hillary Clinton, the Democratic party and dozens of others of conspiring undermine his single term in office.
Trump on Tuesday filed a notice of the appeal with US District Judge Donald Middlebrooks, who tossed out the case last month saying the lawsuit was a “manifesto” without valid claims.
