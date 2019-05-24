(Bloomberg) -- President Donald Trump asked a federal appeals court in New York to reverse a judge's order allowing Congressional Democrats to go forward with subpoenas for his bank records from Deutsche Bank AG and Capital One Financial Corp.

U.S. District Judge Edgardo Ramos refused to block the subpoenas on Wednesday, saying that since the president, his family and his business were unlikely to convince a judge that the congressional subpoenas are improper, he wouldn't intervene to stop them. Ramos also denied the Trumps' request to delay the effect of the ruling, clearing the way for the banks to begin complying with the subpoenas on May 30 unless blocked by the appeals court.See earlier:

Judge Rejects Trump Effort to Block Deutsche Bank Subpoena

