(Bloomberg) -- President Donald Trump asked a federal appeals court to block his accounting firm from turning over his tax filings and other financial records to New York state prosecutors.

A federal judge in New York ruled Monday that Trump can’t stop his accountants, Mazars USA LLP, from turning over eight years of taxes and other financial documents to Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance Jr., whose office is investigating whether the Trump Organization falsified business records or hush payments to women who claimed they had sex with him.

Trump appealed and in less than two hours won a delay to give the appeals court in New York time for expedited review. The delay postponed what would have been a Monday afternoon deadline for Mazars to begin turning over the records to prosecutors.

The lower-court judge, Victor Marrero, called Trump’s claims of immunity “repugnant” to the U.S. Constitution.

The Justice Department, which is backing Trump in the case, is also scheduled to file a brief on Friday.

Separately on Friday, a federal appeals court in Washington upheld a subpoena ordering Mazars to provide Congress with his financial records. In a 2-1 decision, the court rejected arguments made by lawyers for the president that the House Oversight and Reform Committee had no legitimate legislative reason to seek the information.

